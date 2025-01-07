Pelote and Western Carolina host Wofford

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-9, 0-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (7-8, 1-1 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-9, 0-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (7-8, 1-1 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on Wofford after Bernard Pelote scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 88-69 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Terriers have gone 4-1 in home games. Wofford is ninth in the SoCon with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 6.1.

The Catamounts are 0-2 in SoCon play. Western Carolina is second in the SoCon with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Pelote averaging 5.9.

Wofford scores 74.6 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 78.2 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 69.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 71.1 Wofford allows to opponents.

The Terriers and Catamounts square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Terriers.

Cord Stansberry is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 11 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.