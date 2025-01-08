Pelote and Western Carolina host Wofford

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-9, 0-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (7-8, 1-1 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-9, 0-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (7-8, 1-1 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -14.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays Wofford after Bernard Pelote scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 88-69 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 4-1 in home games. Wofford scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Catamounts are 0-2 against conference opponents. Western Carolina is second in the SoCon with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Pelote averaging 5.9.

Wofford scores 74.6 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 78.2 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Wofford gives up.

The Terriers and Catamounts match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Terriers.

Cord Stansberry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.