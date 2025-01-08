Pedulla and the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels visit conference foe Arkansas

Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -3.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Sean Pedulla and No. 23 Ole Miss visit Boogie Fland and Arkansas in SEC action.

The Razorbacks are 8-0 in home games. Arkansas ranks fifth in the SEC with 16.3 assists per game led by Fland averaging 5.9.

The Rebels are 1-0 in conference play. Ole Miss is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Arkansas averages 80.4 points, 15.9 more per game than the 64.5 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The Razorbacks and Rebels square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

Pedulla is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

