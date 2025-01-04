Pedersen leads Wyoming against Fresno State after 22-point game

Wyoming Cowgirls (7-6, 1-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-5, 0-1 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowgirls (7-6, 1-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-5, 0-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Fresno State after Malene Pedersen scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 73-53 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in home games. Fresno State has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

The Cowgirls have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is ninth in the MWC scoring 64.4 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Fresno State is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 38.9% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming averages 64.4 points per game, 0.7 more than the 63.7 Fresno State allows.

The Bulldogs and Cowgirls match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is scoring 17.8 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Allyson Fertig is averaging 17.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.