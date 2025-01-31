Peavy’s 19 lead Georgetown past Butler 73-70

WASHINGTON (AP) — Micah Peavy and Thomas Sorber each had 19 points in Georgetown’s 73-70 victory against Butler on Friday…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Micah Peavy and Thomas Sorber each had 19 points in Georgetown’s 73-70 victory against Butler on Friday night.

Peavy added nine rebounds and three steals for the Hoyas (14-8, 5-6 Big East Conference). Sorber shot 8 of 14 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds and three steals. Malik Mack had 14 points and shot 6 of 17 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Bulldogs (9-13, 2-9) were led in scoring by Finley Bizjack, who finished with 17 points and five assists. Andre Screen added 16 points and six rebounds and Pierre Brooks had 14 points.

Peavy scored 11 points in the first half and Georgetown went into halftime trailing 37-36. Georgetown went on a 15-0 second-half run to take the lead at 55-44 with 13:14 remaining in the half. Sorber scored nine second-half points.

Georgetown’s next game is Tuesday against Xavier on the road. Butler visits Seton Hall on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

