Peavy leads Georgetown against DePaul after 21-point outing

DePaul Blue Demons (9-9, 0-7 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-5, 3-3 Big East) Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-9, 0-7 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-5, 3-3 Big East)

Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces DePaul after Micah Peavy scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 63-58 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Hoyas have gone 10-2 at home. Georgetown averages 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 0-7 against Big East opponents. DePaul is sixth in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by N.J. Benson averaging 2.1.

Georgetown is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 13.4 more points per game (77.3) than Georgetown gives up to opponents (63.9).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 steals.

Jacob Meyer is averaging 13.9 points for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.