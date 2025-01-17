Peavy leads Georgetown against DePaul after 21-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (9-9, 0-7 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-5, 3-3 Big East) Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-9, 0-7 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-5, 3-3 Big East)

Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -9; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts DePaul after Micah Peavy scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 63-58 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Hoyas have gone 10-2 at home. Georgetown averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 0-7 in Big East play. DePaul is fourth in the Big East with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by David Skogman averaging 4.1.

Georgetown is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Hoyas.

Jacob Meyer is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

