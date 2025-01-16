Payton Verhulst scores a career-high 38, makes 6 3-pointers as No. 13 Oklahoma women beat Missouri

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored a career-high 38 points and made six 3-pointers to help No. 13 Oklahoma…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored a career-high 38 points and made six 3-pointers to help No. 13 Oklahoma beat Missouri 80-63 on Thursday night.

Verhulst tied Phylesha Whaley for fifth on Oklahoma’s single-game scoring list, trailing Madi Williams’ program record of 45 against West Virginia on Jan. 3, 2021.

Verhulst scored 18 points in the opening five minutes of the third quarter. She started the second half with a personal 9-0 run to give her 24 of Oklahoma’s 48 points, while Missouri had 32. She also added seven straight points to give the Sooners a 21-point lead with 5:05 left in the frame.

Verhulst made all six of her field goals in the third, including two 3-pointers, and six straight free throws to total 20 points, while Missouri was 6 of 14 from the field for 15 points.

Verhulst finished 13 of 19 to help Oklahoma (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) shoot 52%, including 11 of 24 from 3-point range. Raegan Beers, who is averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game, played just 10 minutes and scored five points after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday’s win over Texas A&M.

Laniah Randle had 17 points and nine rebounds and Grace Slaughter added 15 points for Missouri (11-9, 0-5).

Both teams play again on Sunday. Oklahoma travels to play No. 2 South Carolina and Missouri stays on the road to face Auburn.

