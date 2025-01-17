Payne, Idaho Vandals host the Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-11, 2-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-10, 2-2 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-11, 2-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-10, 2-2 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Payne and Idaho host Nic McClain and Eastern Washington in Big Sky play Saturday.

The Vandals are 4-3 on their home court. Idaho ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 13.4 assists per game led by Kolton Mitchell averaging 3.4.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Idaho averages 74.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 76.4 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 74.2 points per game, 0.1 more than the 74.1 Idaho allows to opponents.

The Vandals and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Vandals.

McClain is averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

