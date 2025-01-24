Paveletzke scores 15 as Ohio takes down Kent State 61-59

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke had 15 points and his two free throws with a minute left proved to…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke had 15 points and his two free throws with a minute left proved to be the game-winning points in Ohio’s 61-59 victory over Kent State on Friday night.

Paveletzke shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (11-8, 5-2 Mid-American Conference). AJ Brown scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added four steals. Shereef Mitchell shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Golden Flashes (12-7, 3-4) were led in scoring by Cli’Ron Hornbeak, who finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. VonCameron Davis added 13 points and two steals for Kent State. Marquis Barnett also recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The second half featured seven lead changes and was tied five times before Ohio secured the victory. Paveletzke put up 11 second-half points to help seal the win.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ohio hosts Toledo and Kent Statetakes on Bowling Green at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.