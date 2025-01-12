Paulk, Wofford Terriers host the Furman Paladins

Furman Paladins (10-6) at Wofford Terriers (8-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tate Walters and Furman…

Furman Paladins (10-6) at Wofford Terriers (8-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tate Walters and Furman visit Evangelia Paulk and Wofford on Sunday.

The Terriers have gone 7-0 in home games. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Paulk leads the Terriers with 6.9 boards.

The Paladins are 4-4 in road games. Furman leads the SoCon with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kate Johnson averaging 4.5.

Wofford scores 70.5 points, 8.7 more per game than the 61.8 Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The Terriers and Paladins square off Sunday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Heiss is scoring 10.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Terriers.

Sydney Ryan is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.