Paulk, Wofford Terriers host the Chattanooga Mocs

Chattanooga Mocs (9-9, 4-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-5, 5-0 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evangelia Paulk and Wofford host Sigrun Olafsdottir and Chattanooga in SoCon action Thursday.

The Terriers have gone 10-0 in home games. Wofford scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Mocs are 4-1 in conference matchups. Chattanooga is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Wofford makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Chattanooga averages 60.4 points per game, 3.6 more than the 56.8 Wofford gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Masingale is averaging 10.6 points for the Terriers. Rachael Rose is averaging 12.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Caia Elisaldez is scoring 11.2 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 12.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

