Paulk and the Wofford Terriers host conference foe Furman

Furman Paladins (10-6) at Wofford Terriers (8-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evangelia Paulk and Wofford host Tate Walters and Furman in SoCon play.

The Terriers are 7-0 on their home court. Wofford is sixth in the SoCon with 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Rachael Rose averaging 6.0.

The Paladins are 4-4 in road games.

Wofford is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Furman allows to opponents. Furman has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Masingale is averaging 9.2 points for the Terriers.

Kate Johnson is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

