Patrick scores 19 in Charleston Southern’s 72-63 win against Gardner-Webb

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daren Patrick scored 19 points to help Charleston Southern defeat Gardner-Webb 72-63 on Thursday. Patrick…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daren Patrick scored 19 points to help Charleston Southern defeat Gardner-Webb 72-63 on Thursday.

Patrick added seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-11, 1-0 Big South Conference). RJ Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. Taje’ Kelly shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Ademide Badmus led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-9, 0-1) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Gardner-Webb also got 11 points apiece from Darryl Simmons II and Jamaine Mann.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.