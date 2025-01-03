Pascarelli scores 16 as Marist defeats Iona 70-65

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli had 16 points in Marist’s 70-65 victory over Iona on Friday night. Pascarelli…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli had 16 points in Marist’s 70-65 victory over Iona on Friday night.

Pascarelli also contributed five rebounds for the Red Foxes (10-2, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jason Schofield scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field. Elijah Lewis shot 3 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points. The Red Foxes extended their winning streak to six games.

The Gaels (4-10, 1-2) were led in scoring by Dejour Reaves, who finished with 17 points. Yaphet Moundi added 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Iona. Christian Winborne also had 10 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Sunday. Marist hosts Quinnipiac and Iona goes on the road to play Siena.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.