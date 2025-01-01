Parkinson leads Arizona State against Texas Tech after 22-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (6-7, 0-1 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on Texas Tech after Nevaeh Parkinson scored 22 points in Arizona State’s 73-67 victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Sun Devils are 4-1 on their home court. Arizona State is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Red Raiders are 1-0 in conference play. Texas Tech is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Arizona State scores 72.7 points, 13.2 more per game than the 59.5 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Basham is averaging 6.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Sun Devils.

Jasmine Shavers is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

