Parker’s 29 lead Saint Francis (PA) past LIU 74-64

LORETTO, Penn. (AP) — Riley Parker had 29 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 74-64 win over LIU on Friday night.

Parker shot 9 for 14 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Red Flash (8-13, 3-4 Northeast Conference). Valentino Pinedo scored 12 points while going 3 of 4 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Daemar Kelly shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Jamal Fuller finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Sharks (10-12, 6-1). Blake Lander added 12 points and six rebounds for LIU. Brent Davis also had nine points and four steals. The loss snapped the Sharks’ six-game winning streak.

These two teams both play Sunday. Saint Francis (PA) hosts Wagner and LIU visits Mercyhurst.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

