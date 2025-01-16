Parker and the Tennessee State Tigers host conference foe SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-13, 0-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-12, 0-6 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-13, 0-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-12, 0-6 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brianna Wooldridge and SIU-Edwardsville visit Saniah Parker and Tennessee State in OVC action.

The Tigers are 3-2 on their home court. Tennessee State is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 0-6 in conference games. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Macy Silvey averaging 2.9.

Tennessee State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 58.7 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 75.1 Tennessee State gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 11.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers.

Wooldridge is scoring 8.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.