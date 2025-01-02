Parker and Saint Francis (PA) host Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-4) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-9) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-4) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-9)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Riley Parker scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 90-77 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Red Flash are 4-1 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is first in the NEC with 16.6 assists per game led by Parker averaging 4.1.

The Blue Devils are 4-3 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA) makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Cent. Conn. St. averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) allows.

The Red Flash and Blue Devils face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 10.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Red Flash.

Devin Haid is averaging 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.