Panoam and North Dakota host South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (11-9, 2-3 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-13, 2-4 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays South Dakota after Mier Panoam scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 76-72 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 5-4 on their home court. North Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit League with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Panoam averaging 5.3.

The Coyotes have gone 2-3 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit League with 12.6 assists per game led by Chase Forte averaging 3.4.

North Dakota’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than North Dakota allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is scoring 18.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Panoam is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the past 10 games.

Forte is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Coyotes. Isaac Bruns is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 84.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 83.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

