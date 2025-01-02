Palmieri leads UMass against Saint Louis after 31-point showing

UMass Minutewomen (6-6, 1-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-8, 0-1 A-10) St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutewomen (6-6, 1-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-8, 0-1 A-10)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Saint Louis after Allie Palmieri scored 31 points in UMass’ 78-61 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Billikens have gone 4-2 in home games. Saint Louis is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Minutewomen are 1-0 in A-10 play. UMass ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Saint Louis’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UMass allows. UMass averages 62.8 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 80.4 Saint Louis allows to opponents.

The Billikens and Minutewomen meet Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Bergstrom is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 7.9 points.

Megan Olbrys is averaging 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Minutewomen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

