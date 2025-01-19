Paige Bueckers reaches 2,000 career points as No. 6 UConn rolls past Seton Hall 96-36

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 18 points to surpass 2,000 in her career and No. 6 UConn cruised…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 18 points to surpass 2,000 in her career and No. 6 UConn cruised to a 96-36 win over Seton Hall on Sunday.

Bueckers scored points No. 2,000 and 2,001 on a jumper with 8:05 remaining in the first half. Bueckers reached the mark in her 102nd game, breaking the program record of 108 games by Maya Moore. Bueckers is the 12th UConn player to hit that milestone.

Freshman Sarah Strong had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Azzi Fudd also scored 18 points for UConn (17-2, 8-0 in the Big East).

Jada Eads had 14 points for Seton Hall (13-5, 5-2).

Strong had nine points in a 16-2 run for UConn to put the Huskies ahead 26-7 with 1:16 left in the first quarter.

Seton Hall was playing without Savannah Catalon and Connecticut native Shailyn Pinkney. It was the ninth straight game that Pinkney missed while Catalon was out for the eighth consecutive game.

Takeaways

Seton Hall: Pirates lost to UConn for the 40th time in a row.

However, the Pirates are still in third place in the Big East after being picked to finish seventh in the Big East preseason poll.

UConn: Aubrey Griffin played for the first time this season.

Griffin, who has been out with a torn ACL, had three points, four rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes. She was injured last season against Creighton on Jan. 3, 2024.

Key moment

Bueckers had a chance to reach that mark on a layup after a behind-the-back dribble. She missed the shot, but hit a pair of free throws to push her career total to 1,999 points.

Key stat

UConn made nine of 12 shots from 3-point range after missing five of its first nine 3-point shots. The Huskies finished with 17 3-pointers, three shy of the season high for the Huskies.

Up next

Seton Hall hosts St. John’s on Saturday.

UConn hosts Villanova on Wednesday.

