Page leads Dartmouth against Princeton after 26-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (8-7, 2-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (11-4, 2-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (8-7, 2-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (11-4, 2-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on Princeton after Victoria Page scored 26 points in Dartmouth’s 61-49 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Princeton has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Big Green are 2-0 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 60.3 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Princeton makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Dartmouth has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The Tigers and Big Green square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chea is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Tigers.

Page is averaging 16.4 points for the Big Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Big Green: 6-4, averaging 60.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.