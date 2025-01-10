Page and the Dartmouth Big Green visit conference foe Pennsylvania

Dartmouth Big Green (7-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dartmouth Big Green (7-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on Pennsylvania in Ivy League action Saturday.

The Quakers are 4-3 on their home court. Pennsylvania is fifth in the Ivy League with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Stina Almqvist averaging 2.9.

The Big Green are 1-0 in conference play. Dartmouth scores 60.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Pennsylvania makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Dartmouth averages 60.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 60.9 Pennsylvania gives up to opponents.

The Quakers and Big Green square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almqvist is averaging 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Quakers.

Victoria Page is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Big Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Big Green: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

