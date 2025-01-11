Page and the Dartmouth Big Green visit conference foe Pennsylvania

Dartmouth Big Green (7-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dartmouth Big Green (7-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stina Almqvist and Pennsylvania host Victoria Page and Dartmouth in Ivy League play.

The Quakers are 4-3 in home games. Pennsylvania averages 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Big Green have gone 1-0 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is second in the Ivy League giving up 57.9 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Pennsylvania averages 71.2 points, 13.3 more per game than the 57.9 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 60.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 60.9 Pennsylvania allows.

The Quakers and Big Green face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Collins is averaging 8.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Quakers.

Page is averaging 15.7 points for the Big Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Big Green: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

