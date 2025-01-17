Page and Dartmouth host Princeton

Dartmouth Big Green (8-7, 2-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (11-4, 2-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (8-7, 2-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (11-4, 2-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Princeton after Victoria Page scored 26 points in Dartmouth’s 61-49 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games.

The Big Green are 2-0 in conference games. Dartmouth is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Princeton scores 67.1 points, 9.8 more per game than the 57.3 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 60.3 points per game, 1.3 more than the 59.0 Princeton allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Big Green face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chea is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Tigers.

Olivia Austin is averaging 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Big Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Big Green: 6-4, averaging 60.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

