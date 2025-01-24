Pacific Tigers face the Oregon State Beavers on 3-game win streak

Oregon State Beavers (9-11, 5-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-10, 6-4 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (9-11, 5-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-10, 6-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific heads into a matchup against Oregon State as winners of three consecutive games.

The Tigers have gone 6-4 at home. Pacific is seventh in the WCC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Elliott averaging 4.4.

The Beavers are 5-4 in conference games. Oregon State ranks third in the WCC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Kelsey Rees averaging 7.9.

Pacific is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The Tigers and Beavers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is scoring 14.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Anaya James is averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

Rees is averaging 12.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Beavers. Catarina Ferriera is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

