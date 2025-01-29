Pacific takes on Washington State following James’ 24-point game

Pacific Tigers (11-10, 7-4 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (13-10, 8-4 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Washington State after Anaya James scored 24 points in Pacific’s 67-66 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cougars have gone 5-4 in home games. Washington State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 7-4 against WCC opponents. Pacific has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Washington State makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Pacific has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The Cougars and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Eleonora Villa is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Elizabeth Elliott is averaging 14 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. James is averaging 15.8 points, five assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

