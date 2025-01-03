Pacific takes on San Diego for conference showdown

Pacific Tigers (5-9, 1-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-9, 0-4 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (5-9, 1-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-9, 0-4 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liz Smith and Pacific visit Kylie Horstmeyer and San Diego on Saturday.

The Toreros are 3-4 in home games. San Diego is the WCC leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Courtney Wristen averaging 2.2.

The Tigers are 1-3 in conference play. Pacific gives up 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

San Diego averages 63.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 68.7 Pacific gives up. Pacific has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 41.8% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Ranson is averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Toreros.

Smith is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.