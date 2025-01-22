Pacific takes on Pepperdine for conference matchup

Pacific Tigers (9-10, 5-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 2-5 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chloe…

Pacific Tigers (9-10, 5-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 2-5 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Sotell and Pepperdine host Anaya James and Pacific in WCC action Thursday.

The Waves are 4-1 in home games. Pepperdine has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 5-4 in WCC play. Pacific is sixth in the WCC scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Pepperdine allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Brubaker is averaging 11 points for the Waves. Sotell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elizabeth Elliott is shooting 56.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Liz Smith is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

