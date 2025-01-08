Pacific plays Santa Clara after Elliott’s 20-point performance

Santa Clara Broncos (8-8, 2-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-9, 2-3 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (8-8, 2-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-9, 2-3 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Santa Clara after Elizabeth Elliott scored 20 points in Pacific’s 72-66 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Tigers are 3-4 in home games. Pacific ranks seventh in the WCC in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Elliott paces the Tigers with 6.9 boards.

The Broncos are 2-4 in conference play. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Georgia Grigoropoulou averaging 6.3.

Pacific averages 65.2 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 64.4 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 62.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 68.5 Pacific gives up.

The Tigers and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Smith averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

Olivia Pollerd is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

