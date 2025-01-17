Pacific hosts San Francisco following Ziaka’s 20-point performance

San Francisco Dons (8-9, 5-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (8-10, 4-4 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (8-9, 5-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (8-10, 4-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Pacific after Angeliki Ziaka scored 20 points in San Francisco’s 74-58 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Tigers have gone 5-4 in home games. Pacific is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dons are 5-3 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC with 14.3 assists per game led by Luana Leite averaging 4.4.

Pacific averages 64.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 64.8 San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Dons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elizabeth Elliott is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers.

Leite is averaging 5.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Dons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

