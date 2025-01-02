Pacific hosts San Francisco following Thomas’ 34-point game

San Francisco Dons (12-3, 2-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

San Francisco Dons (12-3, 2-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -14; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Pacific after Malik Thomas scored 34 points in San Francisco’s 97-94 overtime victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Tigers are 3-3 on their home court. Pacific ranks fifth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Elias Ralph leads the Tigers with 7.9 boards.

The Dons are 2-0 in conference matchups. San Francisco scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Pacific’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is scoring 17.4 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers.

Thomas is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.3 points for the Dons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

