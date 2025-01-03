Pacific hosts Pepperdine following Fisher’s 25-point game

Pepperdine Waves (6-10, 0-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-12, 0-3 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific…

Pepperdine Waves (6-10, 0-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-12, 0-3 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Pepperdine after Elijah Fisher scored 25 points in Pacific’s 89-81 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 in home games. Pacific has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Waves have gone 0-3 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

Pacific scores 71.1 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 72.6 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Pacific gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Washington is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Tigers.

Dovydas Butka is averaging 7.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.