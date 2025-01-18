Ozturk leads Manhattan against Niagara after 21-point outing

Manhattan Jaspers (9-6, 3-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-13, 0-6 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (9-6, 3-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-13, 0-6 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Niagara after Leyla Ozturk scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 77-61 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Purple Eagles are 1-4 on their home court. Niagara is fifth in the MAAC scoring 60.6 points while shooting 35.3% from the field.

The Jaspers are 3-3 in conference matchups. Manhattan is 4-3 against opponents over .500.

Niagara averages 60.6 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 58.1 Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 65.2 points per game, 21.2 fewer points than the 86.4 Niagara allows to opponents.

The Purple Eagles and Jaspers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.4 points and 2.6 steals for the Purple Eagles.

Nitzan Amar is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaspers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

