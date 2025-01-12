Owens leads Le Moyne against Mercyhurst after 21-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-11, 1-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-12, 0-2 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-11, 1-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-12, 0-2 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -4; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts Mercyhurst after Ocypher Owens scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 91-86 overtime loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Dolphins have gone 2-4 at home. Le Moyne allows 80.9 points and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Lakers are 1-2 in conference matchups. Mercyhurst is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

Le Moyne averages 75.1 points, 6.3 more per game than the 68.8 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

The Dolphins and Lakers square off Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Koroma is scoring 11.1 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dolphins.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes is averaging 7.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

