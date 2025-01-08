Oumar Ballo’s 23 points help Indiana power past USC, 82-69 for best start since 2015-16

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Oumar Ballo powered his way to 23 points and Indiana overcame an early double-digit deficit to…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Oumar Ballo powered his way to 23 points and Indiana overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat USC 82-69 Wednesday.

The Hoosiers (13-3) earned their fourth win in five Big Ten Conference games, the program’s best start since the 2015-16 season.

Playing for the first time at Bloomington, USC built a quick 10-point lead on a layup by Wesley Yates III eight minutes into the game, 19-9. Kanaan Carlyle knocked down a 3-pointer to get the Hoosiers within two, 24-22 with 6:18 left, and Myles Rice hit a pair at the line.

After Chibuzo Agbo’s 3 put USC in front 27-24, Ballo grabbed a rebound, drew a foul and converted a pair of free throws, added two more from the line, a layup and a short jumper to help Indiana draw even at intermission, 38-38.

Ballo dunks 90-seconds apart helped the Hoosiers to a 57-47 lead, and when the Trojans got within single digits down the stretch, Rice found the seven-footer for a layup and a three-point play to hold USC at bay.

Mackenzie Mgbako scored 20 points in Indiana’s 77-71 win over Penn State but was 0-8 from the floor and did not score.

Rice converted 9 of 11 at the line and finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Luke Goode hit 4 of 5 from deep and finished with 16. Trey Galloway contributed 11 points and six assists. Ballo finished two rebounds shy of his third straight double-double.

Yates finished with 18 points to lead USC (9-6, 1-3). Desmond Claude added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists and Saint Thomas and Agbo each added 11 points.

Indiana plays at Iowa. USC plays at No. 13 Illinois Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.