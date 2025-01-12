Otieno’s 12 lead Quinnipiac past Iona 63-62

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Paul Otieno scored 12 points as Quinnipiac beat Iona 63-62 on Sunday. Otieno had 13…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Paul Otieno scored 12 points as Quinnipiac beat Iona 63-62 on Sunday.

Otieno had 13 rebounds for the Bobcats (9-8, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Amarri Tice added 12 points and five rebounds. Doug Young scored 10.

Dejour Reaves led the Gaels (5-12, 2-4), with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Luke Jungers added 10 points for Iona. Justin Menard had nine points and four assists.

The Bobcats led 63-58 with a minute remaining but had to withstand a last-second shot attempt by the Gaels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.