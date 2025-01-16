Otieno scores 22 as Quinnipiac downs Merrimack 81-76

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Otieno had 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 81-76 victory against Merrimack on Thursday night. Otieno added…

Otieno added 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Bobcats (10-8, 6-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Amarri Tice scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 21 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds. Jaden Zimmerman shot 5 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Adam Clark finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals for the Warriors (8-9, 5-1). Matt Becht added 19 points for Merrimack. Bryan Etumnu also had nine points and six blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Quinnipiac visits Mount St. Mary’s and Merrimack plays Siena at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

