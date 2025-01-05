Osobor leads Washington against No. 22 Illinois after 20-point outing

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -8.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on No. 22 Illinois after Great Osobor scored 20 points in Washington’s 75-69 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Huskies are 8-2 in home games. Washington is fifth in the Big Ten with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Osobor averaging 3.1.

The Fighting Illini are 2-1 in conference games. Illinois has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Illinois scores 19.6 more points per game (88.2) than Washington allows to opponents (68.6).

The Huskies and Fighting Illini meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is averaging 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies.

Tomislav Ivisic is averaging 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 87.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

