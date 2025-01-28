Osei-Bonsu and Missouri State host Indiana State

Missouri State Bears (7-14, 0-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-12, 3-7 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (7-14, 0-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-12, 3-7 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Indiana State after Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 69-62 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Sycamores are 4-5 in home games. Indiana State leads the MVC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Samage Teel averaging 3.8.

The Bears are 0-10 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks ninth in the MVC scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Osei-Bonsu averaging 9.0.

Indiana State averages 80.0 points, 7.4 more per game than the 72.6 Missouri State allows. Missouri State has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teel is averaging 16.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Sycamores. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dez White averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Vincent Brady II is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Bears: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

