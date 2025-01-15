Osburn has 15 as Omaha beats Denver 80-62

DENVER (AP) — Tony Osburn had 15 points in Omaha’s 80-62 win against Denver on Wednesday night. Osburn had five…

DENVER (AP) — Tony Osburn had 15 points in Omaha’s 80-62 win against Denver on Wednesday night.

Osburn had five rebounds for the Mavericks (11-9, 5-0 Summit League). JJ White scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Ja’Sean Glover shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Mavericks prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

The Pioneers (6-14, 0-5) were led by Josh Pickett, who recorded 16 points. Sebastian Akins added 16 points, four assists and two blocks for Denver. Adbulai Fanta Kabba also had 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Pioneers.

Both teams play St. Thomas next, Omaha at home on Thursday and Denver on the road on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.