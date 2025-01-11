Oregon visits No. 9 Ohio State after Cambridge’s 29-point game

Oregon Ducks (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Ohio State hosts Oregon after Jaloni Cambridge scored 29 points in Ohio State’s 84-77 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Buckeyes are 8-0 on their home court. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten with 16.5 assists per game led by Cambridge averaging 4.5.

The Ducks are 3-2 in conference play. Oregon is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio State scores 86.2 points, 26.3 more per game than the 59.9 Oregon allows. Oregon has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Ducks face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cambridge is averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Buckeyes.

Deja Kelly is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 82.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 13.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

