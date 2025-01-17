Oregon State visits Thomas and San Francisco

Oregon State Beavers (14-5, 4-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-5, 5-2 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (14-5, 4-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-5, 5-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Oregon State after Malik Thomas scored 20 points in San Francisco’s 80-63 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Dons have gone 11-0 at home. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Riley IV averaging 1.7.

The Beavers are 4-2 against WCC opponents. Oregon State ranks sixth in the WCC with 15.8 assists per game led by Damarco Minor averaging 5.3.

San Francisco averages 76.9 points, 12.3 more per game than the 64.6 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game San Francisco allows.

The Dons and Beavers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

Minor is averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Beavers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

