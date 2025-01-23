Oregon State visits San Francisco after Werth’s 24-point game

Oregon State Beavers (9-10, 5-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (8-10, 5-4 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (9-10, 5-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (8-10, 5-4 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Oregon State after Freja Werth scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 76-64 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Dons are 6-1 in home games. San Francisco has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beavers have gone 5-3 against WCC opponents. Oregon State is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

San Francisco’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luana Leite is averaging 5.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Dons. Werth is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kelsey Rees is scoring 12.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Beavers. Catarina Ferriera is averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 30.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.