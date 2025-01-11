Oregon State visits Pacific following Washington’s 40-point game

Oregon State Beavers (12-5, 2-2 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-13, 1-4 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon State Beavers (12-5, 2-2 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-13, 1-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -7.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Oregon State after Lamar Washington scored 40 points in Pacific’s 95-94 overtime victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Tigers have gone 3-5 in home games. Pacific is fourth in the WCC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 2.5.

The Beavers are 2-2 against WCC opponents. Oregon State averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Pacific makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Oregon State averages 76.4 points per game, 1.3 more than the 75.1 Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Beavers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Koulibaly averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Michael Rataj is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.6 points for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Beavers: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

