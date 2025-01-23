Oregon State takes on Pepperdine, aims for 8th straight home win

Pepperdine Waves (7-12, 1-5 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (14-6, 4-3 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Pepperdine Waves (7-12, 1-5 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (14-6, 4-3 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -14; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Pepperdine trying to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Beavers are 11-1 on their home court. Oregon State is second in the WCC in team defense, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Waves are 1-5 in WCC play. Pepperdine is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Oregon State averages 77.9 points, 5.0 more per game than the 72.9 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 7.0 more points per game (72.4) than Oregon State allows (65.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Boubacar Coulibaly is averaging 9.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Waves. Stefan Todorovic is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.