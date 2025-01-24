Oregon State secures 83-63 victory against Pepperdine

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj scored 22 points as Oregon State beat Pepperdine 83-63 on Thursday. Rataj had four…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj scored 22 points as Oregon State beat Pepperdine 83-63 on Thursday.

Rataj had four blocks for the Beavers (15-6, 5-3 West Coast Conference). Nate Kingz scored 20 points, shooting 8 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Damarco Minor had 13 points and shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Stefan Todorovic led the way for the Waves (7-13, 1-6) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Dovydas Butka added 14 points for Pepperdine. Boubacar Coulibaly had six points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Oregon State hosts Santa Clara and Pepperdine takes on Pacific at home.

