Oregon State hosts San Francisco after Dos Santos’ 26-point performance

San Francisco Dons (8-6, 5-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 3-2 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (8-6, 5-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 3-2 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Oregon State after Debora Dos Santos scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 76-60 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Beavers have gone 3-1 at home. Oregon State is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dons are 5-0 in conference games. San Francisco averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Oregon State makes 39.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). San Francisco averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Oregon State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Rees is scoring 13.3 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Beavers.

Freja Werth is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Dons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.