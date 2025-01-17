Oregon State hosts Portland after Burnham’s 20-point performance

Portland Pilots (16-3, 5-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-9, 5-2 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (16-3, 5-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-9, 5-2 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Oregon State after Maisie Burnham scored 20 points in Portland’s 66-65 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Beavers have gone 4-1 at home. Oregon State ranks second in the WCC in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Kelsey Rees paces the Beavers with 8.1 boards.

The Pilots have gone 5-3 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks fourth in the WCC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Mark averaging 2.1.

Oregon State averages 61.9 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 61.2 Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Pilots face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Marotte is shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 11.2 points.

Emme Shearer is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 15.9 points and 2.1 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.